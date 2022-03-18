Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:KZR traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,498. The firm has a market cap of $835.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $17.28.
In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KZR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
