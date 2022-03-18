M. Kraus & Co Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $363.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average is $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

