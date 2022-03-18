Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. 13,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,559. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $145.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 756.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 944,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 834,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

