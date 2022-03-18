American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Decreased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.65. The stock had a trading volume of 137,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

