Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in General Electric by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.95. 95,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759,581. The company has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.41.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

