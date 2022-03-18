American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in American Express by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.60. 77,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.68. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

