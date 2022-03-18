Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) PT Raised to €20.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.61. 12,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,342. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

