Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUZI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vuzix by 65.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter worth approximately $4,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 722.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 127,862 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 70.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170,881 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ VUZI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 53,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,236. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $445.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.39. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 306.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

