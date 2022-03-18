Secret Trading Down 5.3% This Week (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $733.56 million and $53.60 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $4.49 or 0.00010877 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00232918 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003808 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00035787 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.42 or 0.00872669 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

