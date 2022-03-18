HOPR Trading Down 3.4% This Week (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. HOPR has a market capitalization of $27.28 million and $1.01 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HOPR

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

