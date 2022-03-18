Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TIH shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TSE:TIH traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$117.30. 40,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.43. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$87.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total value of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,462.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,395,000.

About Toromont Industries (Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.