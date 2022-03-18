Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives C$4.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMMC shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

TSE:CMMC remained flat at $C$3.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.56. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$746,840.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,175,486. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,202,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,509,551.25. Insiders sold 578,048 shares of company stock worth $2,188,117 over the last three months.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.