Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives C$4.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.91.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMMC shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
TSE:CMMC remained flat at $C$3.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.56. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.