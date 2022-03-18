Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 30,127 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 525,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,127 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.83. 547,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,991,809. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.