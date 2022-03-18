Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total transaction of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20.

Pan American Silver stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$34.86. The company had a trading volume of 247,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,723. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.22. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$26.52 and a 12-month high of C$43.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

