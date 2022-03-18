Project Pai Reaches Market Cap of $5.50 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00083145 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,797,192,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,101,819 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

