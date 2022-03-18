Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of MO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 259,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,866,897. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

