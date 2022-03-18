BMO Capital Markets Raises Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to C$15.30

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EFRTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

