Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 140,601 shares.The stock last traded at $9.32 and had previously closed at $8.64.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 177,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 817.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 846,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,888,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Graphite Bio by 2,028.7% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 531,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 506,312 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,600,000 after purchasing an additional 420,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $5,050,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

