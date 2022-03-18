AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.10. AvePoint shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 54,357 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

