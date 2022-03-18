AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.10. AvePoint shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 54,357 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27.
AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.
