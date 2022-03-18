TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down to $50.79

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.79, but opened at $49.36. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 45,861 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. MKM Partners increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.