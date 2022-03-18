Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Up to $12.97

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.97, but opened at $13.34. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 853 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $569.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.
About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
