VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.58. VEON shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1,497,361 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.87.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in VEON by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

