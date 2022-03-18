Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CYH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,975. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

