Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €42.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.28 ($47.55).

ETR:UTDI traded down €0.15 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €30.49 ($33.51). The stock had a trading volume of 259,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The business’s 50 day moving average is €32.85 and its 200-day moving average is €33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. United Internet has a one year low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a one year high of €37.72 ($41.45). The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

