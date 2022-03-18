UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €93.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.33 ($115.75).

Shares of ETR BMW traded down €1.73 ($1.90) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €76.67 ($84.25). The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €89.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

