Short Interest in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expands By 17.9%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.84. 10,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,700. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.