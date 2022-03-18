Short Interest in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rises By 17.6%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 978,300 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $8,590,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,034 shares of company stock valued at $41,035,986. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $57,343,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.27 and its 200-day moving average is $189.76. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

