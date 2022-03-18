HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target Lowered to C$30.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.75 to C$30.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF remained flat at $$11.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

