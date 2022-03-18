HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target Lowered to C$30.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.75 to C$30.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF remained flat at $$11.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.99.
HLS Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.