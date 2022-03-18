Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stock Position Lowered by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,061,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after buying an additional 187,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of GEM stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $33.69. 267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,037. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92.

