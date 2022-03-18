Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 692 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 226,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,227. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

