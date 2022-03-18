Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $12.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,974,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $14,805,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 711,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. 38,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 225.00%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

