RED (RED) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23,772.00

RED (RED) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $406,100.72 and approximately $23,772.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00270314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001581 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

