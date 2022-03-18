Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $867,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 254,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 68,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter.

BAB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.34. 4,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,889. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

