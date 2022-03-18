Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.47. 94,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,562. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

