Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

VGT stock traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $400.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $344.80 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

