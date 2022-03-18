Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after buying an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 591,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 648,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 141,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE FBHS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.76. 4,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,518. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

