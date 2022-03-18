Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,470 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 117,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 49,794 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 465,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 64,848 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.75. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $65.80.

