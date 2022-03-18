Cryptonovae Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40,148.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $40,148.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.06 or 0.07046764 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,017.29 or 0.99804267 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00032892 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,070,264 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

