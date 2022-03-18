DAV Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 120.4% higher against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,981.78 or 0.99717852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00067699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00270314 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00023294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000956 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

