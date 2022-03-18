Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

BUSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Busey by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. 1,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

