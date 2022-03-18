Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,473,000 after purchasing an additional 624,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,506 shares of company stock worth $2,654,263 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.43. 17,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,705. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.