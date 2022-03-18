Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $403.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

