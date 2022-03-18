Newfound Research LLC Buys 148 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $131.41 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day moving average is $163.92. The firm has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

