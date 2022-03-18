First PREMIER Bank Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $428.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

