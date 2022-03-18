FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $297.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.82.
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $222.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.49. FedEx has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.
FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
