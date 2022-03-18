FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $297.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.82.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $222.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.49. FedEx has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

