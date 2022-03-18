Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Waste Connections by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 184,349 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.49 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

