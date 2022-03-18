Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s previous close.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,630. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $108.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

