Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,725. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $451.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVDL. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

