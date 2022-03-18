Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $484.79 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) will report $484.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $472.85 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $300.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

NYSE:WBS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,977. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

