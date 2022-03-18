Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

Synlogic stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,354. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $142.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 663.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

